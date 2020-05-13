Prison sentence for drugged driver in crash south of Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa – A 2018 collision results in prison time for a North Iowa man.

Kevin Walter Shafer, 48 of Mason City, was sentenced Wednesday to up to five years in prison, with credit for time served, after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle-OWI.

Court documents state that Shafer was driving north on Grouse Avenue on November 13, 2018, when he crossed the center line just south of the 230th Street intersection. Authorities say a southbound vehicle went into the ditch to try and avoid a collision but Shafer went into the same ditch and crashed into the other vehicle, seriously injuring the other driver.

Investigators say lab tests found amphetamines and methamphetamine in Shafer’s blood at the time of the crash.