Prison sentence for child sex crime in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Butler County man is going to prison for a child sex crime in Floyd County.

Michael Douglas Ahrenholz, 43 of Greene, has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars and given a $1,370 fine. He must also sign up with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry after being released from prison.

Ahrenholz pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts with a child. He was accused of sexually touching a child in 2019 and exposing his genitals to a child in 2020.

Charges of second-degree sex abuse and indecent exposure were dropped as part of a plea deal.