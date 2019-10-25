CLARION, Iowa – A man is going to prison for a Wright County shooting.
Bobby Hernandez, 49 of Renwick, has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and been given five years behind bars, with credit for time already served.
Hernandez was accused of shooting Richard Crawford in the arm on June 4 in Goldfield. Investigators say Hernandez shot Crawford with a .22 caliber pistol, wounding him in the upper right arm.
As part of Hernandez’ plea deal, a charge of willful injury was dismissed.
Related Content
- Prison sentence for Wright County shooting
- Wright County meth dealer sentenced to federal prison
- Prison for Wright County sex abuser
- Wright County man sentenced for child porn
- Man charged with Wright County shooting
- Not guilty plea in Wright County shooting
- Manure spill in Wright County
- Fatal collision in Wright County
- Wright County woman sentenced for robbing an unoccupied home
- Man arrested for shooting at a bus in Wright County
Scroll for more content...