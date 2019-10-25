Clear

Prison sentence for Wright County shooting

Bobby Hernandez
Bobby Hernandez

Victim wounded in the right arm.

Posted: Oct 25, 2019 1:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLARION, Iowa – A man is going to prison for a Wright County shooting.

Bobby Hernandez, 49 of Renwick, has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and been given five years behind bars, with credit for time already served.

Hernandez was accused of shooting Richard Crawford in the arm on June 4 in Goldfield. Investigators say Hernandez shot Crawford with a .22 caliber pistol, wounding him in the upper right arm.

As part of Hernandez’ plea deal, a charge of willful injury was dismissed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 51°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Rochester
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 50°
Clearing clouds means sunshine for the rest of the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Reaching out to Senior Citizens

Image

Safe Halloween Tips

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

NIACC wrestling preview

Image

Iowa cross country team qualifiers

Image

Byron defeats NRHEG

Image

Abortion debate in Southern Minnesota

Image

Google Maps update points out speed traps

Image

Is a 3rd trial coming for Alexander Weiss?

Image

Creepy Doll Contest

Community Events