Prison sentence for Wright County shooting

CLARION, Iowa – A man is going to prison for a Wright County shooting.

Bobby Hernandez, 49 of Renwick, has pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a felon and been given five years behind bars, with credit for time already served.

Hernandez was accused of shooting Richard Crawford in the arm on June 4 in Goldfield. Investigators say Hernandez shot Crawford with a .22 caliber pistol, wounding him in the upper right arm.

As part of Hernandez’ plea deal, a charge of willful injury was dismissed.