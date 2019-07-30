DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is going to prison for holding a gun to a woman’s head.
Patrick Ervin Curran, 54 of Decorah, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse assault. Authorities say he entered a Decorah home on March 23, pointed a gun at a woman’s head, and stole her cell phone.
Curran has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole until after serving at least three years.
Related Content
- Prison sentence for Winneshiek County gun threat
- Sentence issued for Winneshiek County knife threat
- Prison sentence for shots fired in Winneshiek County
- Two truck thieves sentenced in Winneshiek County
- South Carolina woman sentenced in Winneshiek County
- Credit card thief sentenced in Winneshiek County
- Winneshiek County man sentenced for drug dealing
- Prison sentence for gun threat in rural Olmsted County
- Minnesota man sentenced for fatal Winneshiek County crash
- Howard County drivers collide in Winneshiek County
Scroll for more content...