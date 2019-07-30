Clear
Prison sentence for Winneshiek County gun threat

Law enforcement says weapon was held to a woman's head.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 2:27 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DECORAH, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man is going to prison for holding a gun to a woman’s head.

Patrick Ervin Curran, 54 of Decorah, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and domestic abuse assault. Authorities say he entered a Decorah home on March 23, pointed a gun at a woman’s head, and stole her cell phone.

Curran has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison and will not be eligible for parole until after serving at least three years.

