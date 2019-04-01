Prison sentence for Olmsted County kidnapping/sexual assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman is sending a Rochester man to prison.

Bakil Nuh Dahir, 25, was sentenced Monday to nine years in state prison, followed by 10 years of conditional release. A jury found him guilty in February of kidnapping, 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, and false imprisonment for an October 2018 incident.

Police say Dahir gave a man and woman a ride home, then threatened the man with a tire iron until he got out. Court documents state Dahir then drove off with the woman and sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at a gas station.

Dahir’s trial lasted four days and it took the jury only hours to convict him.