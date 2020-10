AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife is sending a Faribault man to prison.

Kristin Manuel Arredondo, 47, was sentenced Thursday to one year and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 245 days already served.

Arredondo pleaded guilty to terroristic threats for an incident on February 4 in Austin. The victim told police that Arredondo swung a knife at him during an argument. As part of a plea deal, charges of 2nd degree assault and misdemeanor drug possession were dismissed.