Prison sentence for Mower County drug death

Desiree Franken Desiree Franken

Rochester woman pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – A Rochester woman is going to prison for a Mower County drug death.

Desiree Marie Franken, 40, was arrested in September 2017 and charged with 3rd degree murder, 2nd degree manslaughter, and 3rd degree sale of drugs. Austin police say Franken gave drugs to a woman in June 2017 and those drugs killed her.

Medical authorities say the victim died from a toxic mix of heroin, fentanyl, and methamphetamine.

Franken pleaded guilty in October 2018 to 2nd degree manslaughter and was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison, with credit for 247 days already served. Franken must also pay $4,470.45 in restitution.

