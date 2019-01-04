Prison sentence for Mower County abduction

AUSTIN, Minn. – A man accused of abducting a woman is going to prison.
Joseph Henry Mallan, 35 of Austin, pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault and escape from custody. He was arrested in April 2018 after Austin police said he kidnapped a woman and held her captive during a car chase that reached speeds of up to 80 miles per hour.
Mallan reached a plea deal with Mower County prosecutors in August 2018 and charges of kidnapping, false imprisonment, and felling a peace officer in a motor vehicle were dismissed.
Mallan was sentenced Friday to three years in prison, with credit for 264 days already served.
