Prison sentence for Mitchell County child sex crimes

Douglas Young
Douglas Young

Minnesota man arrested in July 2019.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 7:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OSAGE, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is sent to prison for sexually abusing a child in North Iowa.

Douglas David Young, 60 of Lyle, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 15 years behind bars and ordered to pay $7,000 to the crime victim’s fund.

Mitchell County law enforcement arrested Young in July 2019 and he eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child.

