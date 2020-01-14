Prison sentence for Mitchell County child sex crimes

OSAGE, Iowa – A southern Minnesota man is sent to prison for sexually abusing a child in North Iowa.
Douglas David Young, 60 of Lyle, was sentenced Tuesday to a total of 15 years behind bars and ordered to pay $7,000 to the crime victim’s fund.
Mitchell County law enforcement arrested Young in July 2019 and he eventually pleaded guilty to two counts of lascivious acts with a child.
