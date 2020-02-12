Clear
Prison sentence for Mason City van crash that seriously injured a child

Dairio Cryer
Police say driver was drunk at the time of the crash.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 12:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A van crash that injured four people is sending the driver to prison.

Dairio Jerrid Cryer, 25 of Waterloo, pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment-serious injury and two counts of child endangerment resulting in bodily injury for the May 2, 2019, crash on 12th Street NW in Mason City.

Police said there were four other people in the van with Cryer. Two were children who suffered minor injuries while the crash left a third child with a broken jaw, several fractured vertebrae, and a fractured pelvis. Investigators say Cryer’s blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was .137.

He has now been sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.

