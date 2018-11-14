Prison sentence for Hancock County drug hider

GARNER, Iowa – Hiding drugs in her “private area” is sending a Chickasaw County woman to prison.
Anna Marie Schmitz, 43 of Ionia, pleaded guilty in Hancock County to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp.
Authorities say Schmitz was pulled over on April 26 near Britt and while officers searched her pickup truck, Schmitz was accused of removing baggies containing 25 grams of meth and 3 grams of pot from her “private area” and trying to throw them away.
Schmitz was sentenced Wednesday to up to 10 years in prison.
