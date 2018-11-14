Clear

Prison sentence for Hancock County drug hider

Anna Schmitz Anna Schmitz

Law enforcement says he kept meth and pot in her "private area."

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 2:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GARNER, Iowa – Hiding drugs in her “private area” is sending a Chickasaw County woman to prison.

Anna Marie Schmitz, 43 of Ionia, pleaded guilty in Hancock County to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and failure to use a drug tax stamp.

Authorities say Schmitz was pulled over on April 26 near Britt and while officers searched her pickup truck, Schmitz was accused of removing baggies containing 25 grams of meth and 3 grams of pot from her “private area” and trying to throw them away.

Schmitz was sentenced Wednesday to up to 10 years in prison.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 21°
Rochester
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
We're tracking another round of snowfall by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Helping Put Gifts Under the Tree

Image

Survey on living in Albert Lea

Image

Adding to Floyd County bus service

Image

Students learn about local job opportunities

Image

Funding to be used for maintenance on the Blazing Star Trial

Image

Tree Town lineup announced

Image

Public health director explains struggles understanding AFM

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Wednesday

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Coffee with a deputy bringing community together

Community Events