Prison sentence for Charles City parking lot assault

Tasiana Stephens Tasiana Stephens

Two people accused of attacking a woman in August 2018.

Posted: Mar. 23, 2019 3:25 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – One defendant in a parking lot attack is going to prison while another remains free.

Tasiana Lashae Stephens, 30 of Charles City, pleaded guilty to willful injury causing bodily injury and has been sentenced to five years in prison. Authorities say she and Tristan Walker assaulted a woman on August 11, 2018, in a parking lot in the 2100 block of Clark Street.

Stephens was accused of punching the victim and bringing a handgun from her apartment to Walker. Authorities say Walker pointed the gun at the victim and hit her in the head.

Stephens was caught in October 2018. A warrant remains out for Walker’s arrest.

Tristan Walker

Tristan Walker

