Austin man gets prison sentence for attack over phone texts

AUSTIN, Minn. – An assault over some text messages is sending a Mower County man to prison.

Matthew Jack Clennon, 21 of Austin, has been sentenced to 1 and ½ years behind bars, with credit for 347 days already served. He was arrested in June 2018 and charged with aggravated robbery, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, and 5th degree assault. Clennon eventually pleaded guilty to terroristic threats.

Austin police say Clennon caused a disturbance at a party near Ellis Middle School and leaving the party, noticed a man texting apologies for Clennon’s behavior. The man says Clennon knocked him down, broke his cell phone, and said he was going to take the man out to a cornfield by the airport and kill him.

Police say the man finally ran and got into a truck at a truck stop, telling the driver to drive away, and reported the attack to authorities.

In addition to his prison sentence, Clennon must also pay $1,067.41 in restitution.