Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Prison sentence after Mower County meth arrest

Alfred Einberger
Alfred Einberger

South St. Paul man pulled over for traffic stop in September 2018.

Posted: Jan 9, 2020 3:02 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs in Mower County is sending a South St. Paul man to prison.

Alfred Richard Einberger III, 41, was sentenced Thursday to seven years and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 86 days already served. He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to 2nd degree drug possession and DWI.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Einberger was pulled over on September 12, 2018 after he was seen swerving on Highway 16 in Grand Meadow Township. After he failed three out of four field sobriety tests, deputies said a search of Einberger’s car found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, 2 MDMA pills, two syringes with hallucinogenic mushroom spores, a digital scale, two meth pipes, and $2,100 in cash.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 38°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 30°
Warmer air is here but not for long
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Family Service Rochester new service

Image

Fillmore County Red Alert System

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Addressing vaping at Crestwood High

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Precipitation Threats on a Mild Thursday

Image

SAW: Lyncoln Bielenberg-Howarth

Image

Latest NJCAA wrestling rankings

Image

Goodman reaches career milestone

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/8

Image

New dog-themed brewery in Chatfield

Community Events