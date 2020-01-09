Prison sentence after Mower County meth arrest

AUSTIN, Minn. – Getting caught with drugs in Mower County is sending a South St. Paul man to prison.

Alfred Richard Einberger III, 41, was sentenced Thursday to seven years and 11 months behind bars, with credit for 86 days already served. He pleaded guilty in September 2019 to 2nd degree drug possession and DWI.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Einberger was pulled over on September 12, 2018 after he was seen swerving on Highway 16 in Grand Meadow Township. After he failed three out of four field sobriety tests, deputies said a search of Einberger’s car found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, 2 MDMA pills, two syringes with hallucinogenic mushroom spores, a digital scale, two meth pipes, and $2,100 in cash.