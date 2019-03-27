10-year prison sentence for Mason City mugger

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mugging two people is sending a North Iowa man to prison.

Jacob Matthew Mills, 25 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft and assault for an incident on January 19 where Mason City police say he robbed two people. Court documents state Mills demanded his victims empty their pockets then demanded their backpacks and ordered them to get into a car.

Police say Mills punched one of his victims inside the car and when the person tried to escape he took the victim to the ground and began choking and hitting him.

Mills has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.