Print shop supports small business community using t-shirts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - An item of clothing as unassuming as a t-shirt is working to unite the Rochester community and raise money for struggling small businesses.

Texteijl print shop owner Dave Van Eijl is hoping his shirts and sweatshirts with the slogan “United We Stand - six feet apart” will resonate with the community.

He’s encouraging everyone to buy an item in an effort to create an emergency grant fund for small businesses.

"So many of these restaurants are near and dear to us," said Van Eijl. “If a small business owner comes to us and says 'Hey, I'm on the verge of not being able to pay an electric bill and I need $1,000,' the more of those we sell the more small grants we can give out.”

In a separate effort Van Eijl is also creating custom t-shirts for nearly a dozen local businesses in Rochester including John Hardy’s, Grand Rounds, Newt’s and Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria for free.

Owner Pasquael Presa said, “When I got a phone call that they wanted to sponsor us, it brings tears that that's the most important thing that we have to think of is each other.”

The restaurants can then choose how they’d like to give the shirts away to customers, as promotional items, to boost their business.

“At the end we're going to come out of it and it's how we all handled it together that means a lot,” added Presa.

Rochester Community and Technical College Foundation is a sponsor of the custom shirts.

Van Eijl hopes the community’s generosity will continue to grow and keep small businesses from disappearing.

“Some of these places are as good as any New York restaurant or Chicago restaurant,” he said. “I don't want to see this go away.”

If you’re interested in purchasing a shirt they can be found on localroch.support.

You can also find ways to order from local restaurants, purchase gift cards or make a donation to the grant fund on the site.