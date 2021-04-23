Princess Kay visits Rochester, more than $15,000 donated to Channel One Food Bank

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Princess Kay of the Milky Way made a stop in the Med City Friday, providing checks of donations to the Channel One Food Bank.

The 'March Milk Madness Campaign' was in partnership with the Olmsted County American Dairy Association, which teamed up with local churches and organizations to provide fresh dairy products to families in need. The end result was more than $15,000 donated to the food bank.

"It is so incredible to see how our whole community came together to raise this amount of money and just how much we're able to provide communities with that donation amount and how many people are now going to have access to that wholesome and nutritious dairy food that will get them through the rest of the season," Brenna Connelly, current Princess Kay said.

Channel One's Jessica Sund says the need for healthy food is even greater during the pandemic. She said food insecurities have increased from one-in-11 families in Minnesota, to one-in-eight families.