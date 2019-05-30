Clear

Prince's bodyguard deposed in wrongful death lawsuit

Lawyers in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by relatives of Prince spent seven hours deposing his former bodyguard.

Posted: May 30, 2019 8:28 AM

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Lawyers in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by relatives of Prince spent seven hours deposing his former bodyguard.

The deposition took place Wednesday at the Carver County Courthouse where the family of the late rock star filed the lawsuit. Prince Rogers Nelson died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl April 15, 2016.

The attorney for bodyguard Kirk Johnson tells KSTP-TV the deposition was a traumatic event for Johnson. Lawyer F. Clayton Tyler says it was very difficult for Johnson, who lost his good friend.

The defendants in the lawsuit include Dr. Michael Schulenberg, who authorities say admitted prescribing a different opioid to Johnson, knowing it would go to Prince. The source of the pills that caused Prince's death remains unknown and no one has been charged in his death.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Image

Zumbro trail closure

Community Events