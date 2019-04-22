Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Prince memoir 'The Beautiful Ones' coming out in the fall

FILE - In this May 19, 2013, file photo, Prince performs at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. The Minnesota Court of Appeals said Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, that two descendants of a man Prince reportedly regarded as a brother aren't entitled to share in the late rock superstar's estate. A three-judge panel Monday said a lower court ruled correctly when it excluded Brianna Nelson and her niece, Victoria Nelson, as heirs. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Prince died three years ago, on April 21, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl at the age of 57.

Posted: Apr. 22, 2019 6:35 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — The memoir Prince was working on at the time of his death is coming out Oct. 29.

Random House confirmed Monday to The Associated Press that "The Beautiful Ones" will combine Prince unfinished manuscript with rare photos, scrapbooks and lyrics. First announced just weeks before his 2016 death, the 288-page book will include an introduction by New Yorker writer Dan Piepenbring, whom Prince had chosen as a collaborator. The memoir is an exclusive partnership with the Prince Estate.

"'The Beautiful Ones' is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him," Random House announced.

The book will span from Prince's childhood to his early years as a musician to the cusp of international stardom, using Prince's own writings, a scrapbook of his personal photos, and the original handwritten lyric sheets for many of his most iconic songs, which he kept at Paisley Park. The book depicts Prince's evolution through deeply revealing, never-before-shared images and memories and culminates with his original handwritten treatment for his masterwork, 'Purple Rain.'"

Piepenberg's introduction will touch upon Prince's final days, "a time when Prince was thinking deeply about how to reveal more of himself and his ideas to the world, while retaining the mystery and mystique he'd so carefully cultivated."

Prince died three years ago, on April 21, from an accidental overdose of fentanyl at the age of 57.

In 2018, literary agent Esther Newberg told Variety that Prince had completed more than 50 handwritten pages.

The book's editor, Chris Jackson, said in a statement "The Beautiful Ones" was "a beautiful tribute to his life."

"It's also much more than that: it's a genuinely moving and energizing literary work, full of Prince's ideas and vision, his voice and image," said Jackson, whose other authors have included comedian Trevor Noah and journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates. "It's a treasure not just for Prince fans but for anyone who wants to see one of our greatest creative artists and original minds at work on his greatest creation: himself."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 53°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Few Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Tracking a rainy start but sunshine will return!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking a Great Start Turning into a Soggy Evening

Image

Sydney Eaton named All-MVC

Image

Construction on 18th Ave NW resumes Monday

Image

Drake Relays qualifiers announced

Image

App allows you to solve mysteries

Image

Church attendance strong on Easter

Image

Two hospitalized after Austin shooting

Image

Tracking Rain Showers and Storms

Image

Blackowiak signs with Augsburg

Image

New Hampton girl's golf invite

Community Events