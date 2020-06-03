Primary Day a bit different this year in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa - Tuesday was Primary Day in Iowa, and it looked a bit different than usual.

While voters were still able to cast their ballots at polling sites like the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse, the traffic for in-person voting has been down. And it's because of some of the efforts of Secretary of State Paul Pate to encourage more voters to utilize absentee voting; so far, those efforts are paying off. Statewide, over 490,000 absentee ballots have been requested; 396,000 have been returned so far.

"In Cerro Gordo County alone, they had over 5,500 absentee ballot requests, which is very high for a primary. Already, over 4,500 of those have been returned. That's a big start."

With this year's efforts in light of the coronavirus pandemic, could this be a trend of things to come? Pate says it's a bit early to tell.

"Iowa's one of the top states in the country when it comes to voter registration and participation, so I'm not going to be in a hurry to change the winning recipe, if you will. But we will certainly look at it closely and see how it's going."