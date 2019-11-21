Preventing suicide in the agriculture community

AUSTIN, Minn.- The vast majority of suicides can be prevented, according to LivingWorks. On Thursday, a group of diverse people who work with those in the ag community gathered to educate themselves on suicide prevention.



Glen Bloomstrom with LivingWorks says suicide rates in the ag community are 2-3 times higher than the standard suicide rate, “The evidence points to the fact of the economy, the weather, and the culture of rural people and farmers. They’re very self sufficient, so who do they turn to? People they know and trust. Family and friends."



Bloomstrom says it’s crucial that there are trained people everywhere ready to respond to a person in crisis, “Suicide is not something that is strange or unusual. 5% of the population is thinking about suicide at any given time so we just need people who are trained in a caring and wise way.”

Click here to learn how you can participate in a course.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the website for more resources.