Clear

Preventing suicide in the agriculture community

LivingWorks safeTALK held a seminar at Riverland Community College on Thursday.

Posted: Nov 21, 2019 7:57 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

AUSTIN, Minn.- The vast majority of suicides can be prevented, according to LivingWorks. On Thursday, a group of diverse people who work with those in the ag community gathered to educate themselves on suicide prevention.


Glen Bloomstrom with LivingWorks says suicide rates in the ag community are 2-3 times higher than the standard suicide rate, “The evidence points to the fact of the economy, the weather, and the culture of rural people and farmers. They’re very self sufficient, so who do they turn to? People they know and trust. Family and friends."


Bloomstrom says it’s crucial that there are trained people everywhere ready to respond to a person in crisis, “Suicide is not something that is strange or unusual. 5% of the population is thinking about suicide at any given time so we just need people who are trained in a caring and wise way.”

Click here to learn how you can participate in a course.

If you or someone you know is in a crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit the website for more resources.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 10°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 9°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 14°
Rain will end by midday, temps will continue to fall
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Turkey Feast on a budget

Image

Preventing Suicide in Ag Communities

Image

Eagles are State Champs!

Image

NIACC Funding Referendum

Image

MN Kindness Week

Image

Claremont's Mayor Talks After Deadly Crash

Image

2019 Heroes Breakfast

Image

The Great American Smokeout

Image

Neighbors React to Shooting

Image

The benefits of shopping local this holiday season

Community Events