Preventing illnesses at the fair

After a virus was detected at the Winneshiek County fair this month, people showing off animals are inspecting them before the public arrives to the fair

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 9:08 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The summer brings more than just hot weather; it's also fair season.

In our area, the Floyd County Fair begins Wednesday, with the North Iowa Fair starting up the next day. And like most fairs, many animals like pigs, cows, horses and chickens will be on display for shows.

But after the ORF virus, also known as Sore Mouth Infection, was detected the Winneshiek County Fair this month, we're looking at how animals and fairgoers alike can be protected from illnesses.

Zach Feld raises pigs and sheep. His animals are all healthy, but he keeps an eye out for ringworm, which he ran into during his first year of showing.

"Ringworm is a little blackish, bluish dots on the lamb."

Fortunately, ringworm is preventable by keeping doors open and fans running. And it's treatable.

"There's shampoo, sprays, blankets for the lambs. Keep the barn dry."

Fellow 4-H member Dakota Burress also raises and shows pigs, as well as cattle. He's seen some minor issues including ringworm as well, and has also become more vigilant.

"Last year, I had two pigs that had it. When they had ringworm, they got off their feed and were not eating as much as they normally do. The ringworm passed through them and they got their feed back and they gained weight."

At the Floyd County Fairgrounds, Carolyn Lantz is setting up the traveling Aussie Kingdom show, which has kangaroos, dingos, reptiles and birds. She's been very protective of the animals in her care.

"We don't let any animal come up to the fences or underneath a tent just to make sure our animals can't catch anything and our animals don't spread anything."

Compared to other animal exhibits, they stay far away to avoid getting sick.

"We travel all over the United States, and they're health inspected non-stop. Sometimes animals carry something that you don't know they even have. Kind of a hidden illness."

If you do come into contact with an animal regardless if it is sick or not, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) strongly encourages washing your hands right after touching the animal or anything around them. Also, it's best to not let children put their fingers or objects near an animal's mouth, even if they're friendly.

According to the CDC, from 2010-2015, about 100 outbreaks of illness in people linked to animals in public settings like fairs and zoos were reported to public health officials. Some of the more common illnesses humans can contract include E. coli, cryptosporodium, and salmonella.

