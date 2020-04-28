Preventing credit card debt during COVID-19 pandemic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Is your credit card getting a work-out during the COVID-19 pandemic?

Whether you're trying to keep up with bills or have been bored shopping online there are ways to help keep you from digging deeper into credit card debt.

First Alliance Credit Union in Rochester says to void debt pay attention to what you're putting on your cards. If your minimum payment is already high branch manager Michelle Dodd said to find an alternative option by contacting your financial institution.

Dodd recommends, "Not putting too much on the cards because when this ends there will still need to be payments on the cards.

That's going to have to happen. I think the best thing you can do is call your financial institution, find out what are the best options for you, get educated on those options and follow-up on that advice."

There is also a relief loan First Alliance says it is offering customers that have lost their jobs. It's aimed at easing financial burden in the short-term.