Preventing a 'twindemic' - CG Public Health holding flu shot clinics

MASON CITY, Iowa - It's a situation health authorities want to avoid. A winter where both COVID-19 and influenza are rampant.

CG Public Health is holding mass flu vaccination clinics at the North Iowa Events Center. They say over 100 people came out on Thursday to roll up their sleeves and feel that slight pinch on the arm.

Most major insurance carriers will cover the flu vaccine, although you could choose to pay cash. A standard flu shot will run $35, while the high-dose version for those 65 or older costs $78.

Nurse Jeni Stiles says it is especially important for seniors to get innoculated. For young and old alike, she says it's not too early to get a flu shot.

"We could have flu activity start in October. We could have flu activity not start until December. So, it's just, whenever it happens, we just want to be protected. It can take a couple of weeks for the flu vaccine to take effect," said Stiles.

If you missed out on Thursday's flu shot clinic, more are planned for this month.

Saturday, October 10th - 9 a.m. - noon

Thursday, October 15th - 4 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 17th - 9 a.m. - noon