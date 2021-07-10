Prevent 22 ride in Austin aimed at preventing suicide in veterans

AUSTIN, Minn. - American Legions Post 91 led a group of bikers through southeast Minnesota to raise awareness and money in an effort to help veterans in need.

President of American Legion Riders Post 9, Roe Naylor says they have been trying to get this started for 3 years.

“To get this off the ground today is phenomenal, we're excited,” he says.

The ride is called Prevent 22 because 22 veterans take their lives every day nationwide.

Naylor adds, “I think it's like 8,000 a year. It's crazy we can't have that - they served our country, and the ones that got to come home, we need to help them, so they can live their lives at home.”

The motorcycles made stops across southeastern Minnesota including Eyota and Kasson, then wrapped up in Austin with an auction.

The organization has donated to the Eagle's Healing Nest, housing and counseling for vets with PTSD in the past. This year they are hoping to raise 10,000 dollars for the cause.

Vice president Joe Smillie tells KIMT he lost his navy veteran uncle who suffered from PTSD.

“It means a lot to me to get this going so we can help others so it doesn't happen to them because it's rough on the families and everyone involved,” Smillie says.

“Our veterans took care of us - they served, they did their time. We need to stand up and take care of our veterans,” Naylor emphasizes.

Nearly 60 bikes registered for today's ride and all funds go toward the Eagles Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota.