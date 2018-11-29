Clear
Preston's WWI Memorial needs a hand

About $6,000 could properly restore the memorial.

Posted: Nov. 29, 2018 5:48 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PRESTON, Minn. - The World War I Memorial at the entrance of the Fillmore County Fairgrounds has been standing since before most of the current residents of the town were born. However, many of the information about when, and by who, the memorial was built has been lost.

Now, the memorial needs some help being restored to its former glory. It has a variety of issues due to old age, including a sagging roof and weathered blocks. The Fillmore County Agriculture Society and the Preston Historical Society are working to gather some funds to restore it.

"This has a significant prominence on the west end of our fairgrounds here. As soon as you come from downtown Preston leaving town and you see it, it's kind of an introduction to our fairgrounds," says Ag Society President Aaren Mathison.

"Just the history of the structure, and Preston is a veteran-friendly community," adds Preston Historical Society President Sheila Craig.

The Ag Society has secured some funding for the project and Craig is working to apply for grants, but they're thinking about $6,000 could properly restore the memorial. If you'd like to donate, you can contact the Ag Society.

