Preston's Trout Days kicks off

Posted: May. 17, 2019 6:04 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PRESTON, Minn. - Most of the action kicks off on Saturday, but the first few Trout Days activities begin on Friday. The celebration of the natural resource that draws a crowd to the community has been a tradition for more than 30 years.

"Trout days definitely has a large impact on the economy," says the City of Preston's tourism director Gabby Kinneberg. "Especially for lodging but also our restaurants do well, we've got shops, just everybody in town benefits from it."

There's a rainy start to the weekend, but President of the National Trout Center Jeffrey Broberg thinks the trout will still bite as long as too much rain doesn't come down at once. "The fishing right now is absolutely excellent. The water is in great condition and until we get a heavy rain and runoff event, the fishing will still be good."

The weekend's scheduled activities will still happen, rain or shine, unless there's lightning right before or during outdoor events.

Click here for an event schedule.

