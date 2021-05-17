Preston's Trout Days has a succesful turnout

PRESTON, Minn.- An angling tradition returned this weekend from a pandemic hiatus. Outdoor enthusiasts and anglers reunited for Preston's Trout Days. The event began over 30 years ago to celebrate the city's status as "Minnesota's Trout Capital."

"It was just great to see people again and I think as a community we just came together to put on a really fun weekend," said Preston Economic Development & Tourism Director Gabby Kinneberg. "I think in the last year we learned to really appreciate our outdoor recreation."

Anglers brought their rods, tackle boxes, and maggots to the South Branch Root River to catch some fish and get a head start to summer.

"After all the planning and as an event planner, it's been very stressful," explained Kinneberg. "But it's been a very good feeling to come into work on Monday knowing we were able to do a town celebration."

The two day event attracted over 1,300 fishing fanatics and was the largest event held by the city since the pandemic started.