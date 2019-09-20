Preston prepares for future housing needs, holds Preston Housing Summit

PRESTON, Minn. - Preston's population may only be about 1,300 currently, but the city is seeing a growing trend. More retirees, commuters to Rochester, people who moved away and are now returning, and others who just simply want to live there are moving to town.

Because of Rochester's growth and the growing job demand in the Med City, more surrounding communities are feeling the "halo effect" of growth as well. Preston is beginning to feel that effect.

The Housing Summit discussed Preston's assets and how and where the city can grow its housing for future residents.

"I fell in love with the warm nature of the people around me. it truly drew me in, drew us in, our family," says Kristy Richards who moved to town just a month ago and opened her business, TheDogLdy, downtown.