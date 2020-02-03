Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Preston man sentenced for stealing a running car

Shanden Ristau
Shanden Ristau

Theft happened from Rochester gas station in November 2019.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 4:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing a running car means probation for a Fillmore County man.

Shanden Daniel Ristau, 28 of Preston, has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to perform 50 hours of community work service.

Authorities say Ristau jumped into a car left running at the Holiday station at North Broadway and 7th Street on November 11, 2019, and drove off. Rochester police say the owner had gone inside to buy a newspaper a little after 4 am.

Ristau pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle in December 2019. He was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Biden in Iowa

Image

YMCA Moves Into New Building

Image

Sanders in Iowa

Image

Improving your heart health

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Why the Caucuses matter in MN

Image

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Community Events