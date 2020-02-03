Preston man sentenced for stealing a running car

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Stealing a running car means probation for a Fillmore County man.

Shanden Daniel Ristau, 28 of Preston, has been sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to perform 50 hours of community work service.

Authorities say Ristau jumped into a car left running at the Holiday station at North Broadway and 7th Street on November 11, 2019, and drove off. Rochester police say the owner had gone inside to buy a newspaper a little after 4 am.

Ristau pleaded guilty to theft of a motor vehicle in December 2019. He was sentenced Monday in Olmsted County District Court.