Preston honors veterans by proclaiming city as a "Purple Heart City"

The World War One Memorial in Preston turns 100 in just a few weeks.

PRESTON, minn.-The city of Preston prides itself on being a veteran friendly community.
It's the home to Fillmore County veteran services, Preston servicemen's club and a state veterans cemetery.
Now we're getting a closer look at the community's efforts to give a fresh face to a building honoring world war one veterans.

The World War One Memorial in Preston turns 100 in just a few weeks.
Gabby Kinneberg lives in Preston and says the community came together to give this old building a much needed facelift.
She says local organizations and residents all pitched in to help restore this century old building.
The community rounded up about seven-thousand dollars, to update the roof and walls.
Kinneberg says it's a mission to create a welcoming community for veterans.

“We also have the veterans cemetery right on the edge of town and we're hoping to get a veteran home so it all ties together and we're just really proud to add this things that you can see in Preston that are veteran friendly,” she said.

Community Events