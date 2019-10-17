Preston driver involved in deadly Twin Cities collision

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol says a Preston driver started a fatal chain reaction crash in the Twin Cities Thursday.

It happened just before 12:30 pm on northbound Highway 52 near Plato Boulevard in St. Paul. The State Patrol says a 20-year-old female from Preston was driving a 2016 Chevy Malibu in the left lane and tried to merge into the right hand lane. The Malibu hit a 2000 Saturn SL, the Saturn rear ended a 2008 Honda Civic, and that caused the Civic to hit a 2017 Ford Escape.

The Civic came to rest in the left lane of 52 while the Malibu and Saturn stopped in the right lane and the Escape pulled over to the right hand shoulder.

The State Patrol has identified two of the people in the Saturn at driver David McLin, 28 of Apple Valley, and passenger Hailey Marie Flynn, 20 of Minneapolis. They were not wearing their seat belts and were taken to Regions Hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries. A second passenger has only been identified as being from Burnsville.

Besides the female driver from Preston, whose name has not been released, the driver of the Ford Escape has only been identified as a 64-year-old man from Inver Grove Heights and the driver of the Honda Civic has been identified as a 41-year-old man from West St. Paul.

The State Patrol has not released any other details on injuries or who was killed in this collision. The St. Paul Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.