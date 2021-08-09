Clear
Preston breaks ground on new veterans home

Preston will become the only Minnesota community to host both a federal award-winning veterans cemetery plus a veterans home.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 5:11 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PRESTON, Minn. - Construction of the Preston Veterans Home is underway. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, lawmakers, veterans, and other community members came together Monday morning at the future site to break ground. The site sits on the north side of town, overlooking the city below.

The groundbreaking is a moment Preston has been waiting for for years. Lobbying for the home began in 2013, but the project really took off after Minnesota legislative approval in 2018.

"It's fitting today that we're here to say we will care for those for eternity who have left this world, but we're also going to do the same for those who are still here," commented Governor Tim Walz at the ceremony.

Ron Scheevel and Don Gildner, Preston Veterans Home Committee co-chairs, are two Fillmore County veterans who have worked tirelessly at the local level to make the veterans home a reality. Scheevel told the large crowd that he made a promise to himself during his time serving in Vietnam to "try to do something maybe a little helpful to a fellow veteran or maybe a group, and I think for me this project is keeping this promise or a culmination of the promise I made myself back then."

The mission to give Southeastern Minnesota veterans a long-term care facility was made possible by work at the local, county, state, and federal levels, with politicians from both sides of the partisan divide agreeing on one thing. "We have kind of unprecedented divisions on some things, but that's never happened around veterans," says Walz.

Now that the work to secure the home is complete, Preston begins the journey of building the home.

The MDVA is looking to hire staff for the veterans home. It expects to create at least 100 new jobs in Fillmore County. "New employees for the state home will most likely live, shop, eat, and send their children to school in Preston and the neighboring communities and I think in this time, that's just great news for everyone here in Southeastern Minnesota," says Commissioner Larry Herke.

Preston is one of three new veterans homes being built in the state. Facilities will also be built in Bemidji and Montevideo.

"Our folks in Minnesota have been supporting veterans in long-term care for many, many, many years. We have a little bit more than a handful of these facilities around the state. We needed more. We got three more. That's great. Maybe we'll need some more soon," comments Representative Jim Hagedorn.

