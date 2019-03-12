Preston Veterans Home project approaching end of phase 2

PRESTON, Minn. - Phase 2 of the Preston Veteran's Home project is wrapping up within the next month.

A land survey was recently completed and the City of Preston will officially purchase the land near the water tower within the next few weeks for somewhere between $200,000-$250,000.

The federal application for the project is due April 15, and then the project is, for the most part, out of local leader's hands.

"A real journey, challenging at times, from highs and lows, peaks and valleys in the journey. We're feeling really good about everything now," says Ron Scheevel, co-chair of the Preston Veterans Home project and a veteran himself.

"We'll reach a point here in the next couple weeks... where all the volunteers, and the public officials, and everyone that's worked on the project here locally and on the state level will have done everything they could. At that point we will turn it over to the federal government," explains Preston City Administrator Joe Hoffman.

Phase 3 is waiting for federal funding. Project leaders expect to know in January 2020 where the federal government ranks the Preston Veterans Home amongst other projects.