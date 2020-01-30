Clear

Preston Police Department sees an increase in snowmobile riders trespassing on private property

The Preston Police Department is reporting a recent surge in complaints about snowmobilers riding off the trails and onto private property as of the last couple weeks.

Posted: Jan 30, 2020 7:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

PRESTON, Minn. - The Preston Police Department is reporting a recent surge in complaints about snowmobilers riding off the trails and onto private property as of the last couple weeks.

According to Minnesota Law, trespassing can be a misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, or civic penalty depending on the severity. It's punishible by fines, losing your snowmobile registration, and even jail time.

"It's a little disheartening because without the landowners, we don't have a trail," says Josh Simon, member of the Bluff Valley Riders Snowmobile Club. The club maintains roughly 110 miles of trails spanning the Preston, Harmony, Lanesboro, and Fountain area, about 90% of which is on private property.

"If you upset a landowner of private property, then they may not let us on there next year," he explains. He acknowledges that many riders are respectful and that honest mistakes can happen, but stresses that riders need to do their part to stay on the trails and off of private property. "It only takes one or two people to mess it up for everybody else," he says.

Preston Police Chief Sass advises out-of-town riders to take the shortest practical route to and from their predetermined location, reduce speeds, and stay off private property.

If a landowner has an issue, they can report it to law enforcement or their local snowmobile club.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 14°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Rochester
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 14°
Another foggy morning commute
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Polar Vortex 1 year later

Image

Student Caucus

Image

Healthy Bluff Country Summit

Image

The State of Health in North Iowa

Image

Fighting Fires: Leave it to the Professionals

Image

Snowmobiles on Private Property

Image

New Windows for The Francis

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/30

Image

Warm Weather For a Busy Weekend

Image

Community Stands Together

Community Events