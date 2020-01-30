Preston Police Department sees an increase in snowmobile riders trespassing on private property

PRESTON, Minn. - The Preston Police Department is reporting a recent surge in complaints about snowmobilers riding off the trails and onto private property as of the last couple weeks.

According to Minnesota Law, trespassing can be a misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, or civic penalty depending on the severity. It's punishible by fines, losing your snowmobile registration, and even jail time.

"It's a little disheartening because without the landowners, we don't have a trail," says Josh Simon, member of the Bluff Valley Riders Snowmobile Club. The club maintains roughly 110 miles of trails spanning the Preston, Harmony, Lanesboro, and Fountain area, about 90% of which is on private property.

"If you upset a landowner of private property, then they may not let us on there next year," he explains. He acknowledges that many riders are respectful and that honest mistakes can happen, but stresses that riders need to do their part to stay on the trails and off of private property. "It only takes one or two people to mess it up for everybody else," he says.

Preston Police Chief Sass advises out-of-town riders to take the shortest practical route to and from their predetermined location, reduce speeds, and stay off private property.

If a landowner has an issue, they can report it to law enforcement or their local snowmobile club.