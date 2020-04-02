Clear
Pressure mounting for Iowa stay-at-home order from governor

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference about an update on the state's response to the new coronavirus outbreak, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Johnston, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The state is reporting 66 new cases for a total of 614 and two additional deaths, meaning 11 have died.

Posted: Apr 2, 2020 12:56 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Pressure from medical experts and politicians on the federal and state level is building for a mandatory shelter-in-place order from Gov. Kim Reynolds who rejects such a move as unnecessary.

Eli Percenevich, an epidemiologist physician overseeing infection prevention research at the University of Iowa, says the metrics Reynolds uses to decide her response isn’t staying ahead of the growth of infections and deaths.

He joins Iowa Democratic legislative and congressional leaders in calling on Reynolds to issue a stay at home order.

