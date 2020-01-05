Presidential hopefuls make stops in Mason City Saturday

MASON CITY, Iowa - We are less than one month until Caucus Day, and that means Presidential hopefuls are spending more time in Iowa.

At Music Man Square Saturday night, around 300 people turned out for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, as he made his case to a packed room. One of the biggest issues discussed: healthcare, with some of the audience sharing their stories regarding cost, and the hoops they've had to jump through to get the care they need. In addition, Sanders discussed his Medicare for All plan, as well as comprehensive health care. In order to pay for the cost of Medicare for All, which also includes no co-pays, premiums or out of pocket expenses, for example, a married couple making $60,000 a year would pay a 4% tax, with yearly costs set at around $1,200.

Bruce Biederman of Mitchell County was in attendance at Saturday night's rally, and supports Sanders' plan, but knows the amount of time it would take for anything to be implemented.

"It's not going to change overnight. It's got to go through Congress, and they're going to have to draft and make it law. It won't be suddenly...all of a sudden, you snatch away what you got, and do something else. You got what you have until it gets changed."

People from as far away as Rochester traveled to North Iowa to show support. Linnea Schmid is one of the volunteers that got on a bus to head to Mason City.

"I'm going down to Iowa because its part of the democratic process to be involved, and really vote for and canvas for the people that you believe in."

Senator Sanders wasn't the only Presidential hopeful making a stop in Cerro Gordo County on Saturday. Tom Steyer stopped at the MacNider Art Museum as part of his "People Over Profits" bus tour. He reinforced his stance on making climate change a number one priority, instituting Congressional term limits, and giving power back to the people.

Scott Magnuson of Hanlontown was in attendance at Steyer's event, and was impressed by his stance on climate change.

"The fact that it does have to be priority, it has to have international cooperation to approach, and that we can't leave people behind. Even so, I don't know how practical or possible that is, but I appreciate that that's the approach he starts with."

At a few of his campaign events, Steyer has had Conservative voters ask questions and bring up some of their own concers about President Trump and his policies. Steyer says that, despte having some differences and not agreeing on everything, it can be the start of a great conversation.

"If you tell the truth, and put the American people first, then we're going to have a great conversation. And we're going to both learn from each other and come out smarter. I thought the two people that showed up today were very honest and very respectful, and tried to exactly be the same."

Steyer's tour wraps up in Marshalltown and Newton on Sunday.

STEYER'S TOUR WRAPS UP IN MARSHALLTOWN AND NEWTON TOMORROW.