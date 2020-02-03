Presidential hopefuls make final push in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa-Presidential hopefuls also made their final pushes in our area today. Amy Klobuchar spoke in front of a packed room at Reunion Hall in Mason City. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz introduced Klobuchar

"She promises to get stuff done and then follows through,” Walz said. “ We've seen it in Minnesota. She's moved many of these initiatives forward. So we are excited to share that personal friendship with the senator with folks in Iowa."

Klobuchar spent about an hour talking to the crowd. She started by addressing the impeachment trial and then moved unto her platform. One voter Lee Anne Clausen deMontes says she's rooting for Klobuchar but that she's not her first choice. However, Klobuchar did say something that caught deMontes attention.

"I really liked how she focused on empathy,” deMontes said. “I feel like that is lacking in our country right now. Having empathy for other people especially those who are struggling is essential."

Andrew Yang also made a stop in Mason City Sunday afternoon.

His stop was a little bit shorter than Klobuchar's. Yang stopped by his headquarters and gave a brief speech. He ended by taking selfies with those in attendance. Christine Chern drove from Indiana to see yang.

"I really think he is the only candidate who is really proposing solutions that are gonna bring us forward and build our future," Chern said.

Yang is scheduled to visit four counties in Iowa on Monday. Mason City was Klobuchar last visit before the caucus. After the event, she headed back to the nation's capital to attend Monday's impeachment trial. She plans to head back to Iowa Monday night for the caucus. Cerro Gordo County Caucus Committee Chair Kris Urdahl says there's one big change to keep in mind this year.

"If their group is undecided or uncommitted and they have enough people in their group to be viable they are locked as uncommitted to any candidate and can't move,” Urdahl said. “So in the past, they were always able to move they will not be able to do that this year.”