Presidential candidates draw battle lines over vote count

ROCHESTER, Minn. - If you've been following the presidential race you know it's incredibly close, as was predicted.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says don't expect to know the official winner between President Trump and challenger Joe Biden for at least the next couple of days.

Vote counting is still underway and it could go on for several more days as battleground states process a record amount of ballots.

Hardy says Pennsylvania is a state to watch with about a million votes left to be counted and many in Democratic friendly areas.

However, while election officials are asking for patience, Trump has called for a halt to the voting count citing currently unfounded claims of "ballot dumps."

The Biden campaign has responded by saying they have legal teams standing by if the president interferes with vote counts.

Hardy says it all could result in messy legal action. He explained, "What we're now doing here is we're sending in teams of lawyers, both sides are, and they're going to try to kick up as much dust as they possibly can to try to muddy the waters here. What we have here is there's not muddying to be done. What needs to be done is votes need to be counted and winners needed to be assigned their win and losers need to accept their loss."

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday afternoon it will file a lawsuit in Michigan to stop the count there because Trump officials says it has been denied access to numerous counting locations.