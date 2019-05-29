Clear

Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand brings her message to Mason City

The Senator from New York spoke to KIMT during her stop in Mason City.

Posted: May 29, 2019 2:59 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 3:00 PM

The Senator from New York spoke to KIMT's George Mallet during her stop in Mason City.

Click on the video tab for more. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
Chance for storms this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to KIMT

Image

Racial Equity

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 7

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 6

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 5

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 4

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 3

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 2

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 1

Community Events