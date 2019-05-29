The Senator from New York spoke to KIMT's George Mallet during her stop in Mason City.
Click on the video tab for more.
Related Content
- Presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand brings her message to Mason City
- Presidential candidate Andrew Yang stops in Mason City
- Mason City announces 5 candidates for city administrator position
- Booker takes 2020 campaign, social-justice message to Mason City
- PGI Convention brings economic boost to Mason City businesses
- Mason City woman arrested for allegedly bringing meth into jail
- Final University of Minnesota presidential candidate visits the Rochester campus
- Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke talks about unity in Charles City stop
- California Democrat brings his Presidential campaign to Ventura
- Unidentified candidate picked to be next City Administrator in Mason City
Scroll for more content...