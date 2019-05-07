Clear
Presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke stops in Charles City

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:13 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

Presidential hopefuls are already looking to make a name for themselves as the 2020 election approaches. On Tuesday, former US Congressman Beto O’Rourke made a stop in Charles City.
He talked about his experience running for US Senate in 2016 and the plans to bring people together. O’Rourke said there is no need to fight the battle of rural versus urban or democrat versus republican. He said we need to work together, a message which resonated with the dozens of potential voters.
“I don’t think it is a red or blue state anymore,” said Jennifer Bauer of Charles City. “I think it is a matter of finding the best choice. I think the things Beto is saying are very interesting.
The Presidential hopeful will be in Mason City on Wednesday.

Tracking below average temps and a rainy midweek.
