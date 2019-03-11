Presidential candidate Andrew Yang stops in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Presidential candidate looking to win support in the 2020 election stopped at Hy-Vee East this monring to talk with voters.

Andrew Yang is a 44 year-old entrepreneur from New York state is running on the Democratic ticket. He shared his idea for the country if elected, talking about issues such as Medicare for all, human-centered capitalism, and a universal basic income called 'The Freedom Dividend.'

The dividend would give American adults over age 18 $1,000 a month to help with paying bills, spend time with their children, and other reasons, with the goal of ending poverty and to offset the loss of jobs to automation. It would be funded through consolidating some welfare programs, a Value Added Tax on companies that benefit the most from automation, and through new revenue generated by the dividend itself.

William Heathershaw was in attendance at today's event, coming back from St. Louis and caught word of Yang's visit.

"I got to hear Andrew the first time two months ago, and because of that, I became such a passionate guy for his campaign because he makes an incredible amount of sense."

Because of Yang's background as an entrepreneur and his alternative ways of solving problems, Heathershaw feels it could it give him a leg up over others currently running.

"He says 'well, we have these assumptions of these issues, but let's really think about these issues in depth. And once we have a holistic idea, let's think about how to solve these problems.'"

Yang feels that his message can resonate with not just Democrats, but also those on the other side of the political spectrum, and in between.

"I think that America is looking for a different approach to solve the problems. We've had this sinking feeling that our government is falling behind the curve, and I'm running for President to hopefully modernize us and get us caught up for the 21st century."

Regardless of what side one sits politically, Heathershaw is encouraging voters to check out his platform.

"There are quite a few Youtube videos that you can look right now that has Andrew on Fox News programs where a lot of these people that comment on these videos that are quite supportive of Andrew's candidacy. A lot of folks will say, 'I voted for Trump, I've been traditionally been a Republican, but I think Andrew makes a lot of sense because he wants to empower the individual.'"

Yang is also visiting other locations in Iowa this week, including Waterloo, Des Moines and Iowa City.

Yang is one of 13 Democrats running for the Oval Office.