Presidential candidate Andrew Yang looks for Iowa family to give $1000 a month to

Posted: May. 7, 2019 10:15 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

KIMT NEWS 3- Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur and presidential candidate, is proposing giving $1000 to every person in the United States over the age of 18. That’s regardless of their employment or current income. He says there is a fear of companies turning to automation and by taxing those companies you can pay the universal income.
To show how the idea would work he is looking for an Iowa family to give $1000 a month to. The family would have to make media presentations about how that money has changed their life. But is this a fair representation of the policy?
We turned to Political Analyst Bennett Smith for his take.
“The philanthropy set, the mega donors that want to buy in to this, it’s one thing for them to want to do this on the private side but it’s another thing to conflate taxpayers paying for it,” Smith said.
Smith explained that he feels this move is more of a gimmick. He said Yang is likely trying to get his name out there more considering his current polling numbers. According to Real Clear Politics, Yang is polling among the lowest of the democratic candidates.

