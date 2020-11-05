Presidential ballot count highlights Olmsted County's Democratic influence

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Minnesota got its presidential ballot count completed soon after polling locations closed.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won the state with a strong showing in the higher populated metropolitan areas.

While Biden only won 13 of the 87 counties he won the areas with the highest populations and that includes Olmsted County.

Numbers from the State Elections Office show Olmsted County voters favored Biden over President Trump by a margin of just under 10,000 votes.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says it's not surprising because it's an "international county."

He explained, "There are people from all over the globe, dozens of countries living in Olmsted County and so I think that makes a difference. I think that's why it's more likely to lean Democratic."

An interesting point to note is rapper Kanye West's name was on the ballot and you may be surprised to learn he received more than 7,700 votes in the state with 186 of those in Olmsted County.