Presidential Candidates Speak At Passport To Victory

CRESCO, IA- Jacob Poorman drove an hour and a half to hear what the candidates had to say during the "Passport To Victory 2020" event.

Currently, Poorman says he's torn between Kamala Harris and Bernie Sanders but he is keeping an open mind.

He says the democratic party has many candidates and platforms. Poorman says the candidate that aligns with his values will get his vote.

"From Amy Klobuchar, I heard good things about how she is going to confront Donald Trump on various issues like immigration, gun reform, and health care."

He says he likes what he heard.

"John Hickenlooper had the same position. They are all articulating position that they think Iowans want to hear mainly health care and tariffs,” said Poorman.

Poorman doesn't just rate the candidate on their words but also on their signature. He brings a baseball along for candidates to sign. So far he has gotten seven signatures.

“You can tell a lot from how a person signs their name,” said Poorman.

Organizer Catherine Crist says events like these are important.

"I think this time around the difference between 2016 and 2020 is going to be the rural voter," said Crist.

She says rural voters have taken a hard hit on many levels. Poorman says he is one of them.

"Climate change is important to rural Iowa. Also having access to technology. Getting us wired up here is important so we can say up with businesses and communication and education,” said Poorman.

Poorman says the candidates at Saturday's event didn't get his vote.

The next Passport To Victory 2020 event is scheduled in Waterloo Iowa for July 13th.