Clear

President warns of Syrian 'carnage' in rebel stronghold

Blames Russia, Syria, and Iran for massacring civilians.

Posted: Dec 26, 2019 12:16 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is speaking out against the “carnage" involving thousands of civilians in a rebel stronghold in Syria.

In a tweet Thursday, Trump wrote: “Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands of innocent civilians in Idlib Province. Don’t do it! Turkey is working hard to stop this carnage."

The tweet refers to an intense air and ground bombardment by government forces in southern and eastern Idlib province, the last rebel-held bastion in the country.

Syrian government forces about a month ago launched a renewed effort to take the province, which is dominated by al-Qaida-linked militants and is also home to 3 million civilians. The United Nations has warned of the growing risk of a humanitarian catastrophe along the Turkish border.

A Syrian relief group said Wednesday that more than 200,000 men, women and children fled their homes in buses, trucks and cars in recent weeks. Many have been heading toward the Turkish border for safety.

Before a ground offensive began a week ago, the U.N. reported that some 60,000 Idlib residents had already been displaced since the government's bombing campaign started late last month.

Videos posted online by activists and the opposition's Syrian Civil Defense, also known as White Helmets, showed long lines of cars, trucks and buses heading north. People carried their valuables and loaded bags and mattresses on buses.

Trump also addressed the plight of civilians in Idlib in June, accusing Russia, Syria and Iran of "indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians" in a bombing campaign. “The World is watching this butchery,” he tweeted then, imploring them to “STOP!" Several months later he announced he would withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Cooler temps arrive today while we're tracking a messy weekend mixture
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Year in Review: May and June

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: An Early Look at a Weekend Mix

Image

Wrapping up the decade

Image

High temperatures make for a not-so-white Christmas

Image

SAW: Kasson-Mantorville's Bennett Berge

Image

Sean Christmas forecast

Image

Holiday travel hazards

Image

Families Flock to the Movies

Image

Working on Christmas

Community Events