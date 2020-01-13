Clear
President to follow Democratic debate with rally at Drake University

Tickets available for January 30 event.

DES MOINES, Iowa – In case you were wondering if Drake University really is the center of the political universe right now…

President Donald Trump is now scheduled to be at the Des Moines school on January 30 for another of his “Keep America Great” campaign rallies.

“Under President Trump, Iowa’s unemployment rate has fallen to just 2.6 percent and 22,000 jobs have been added, including 15,000 manufacturing jobs,” says Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “President Trump looks forward to celebrating the good news of the Trump economy and the vast accomplishments of his administration with the Hawkeye State.”

Quite a different view of President Trump’s record will be presented Tuesday when six of the Democratic candidates for President will debate at Drake University. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer will speak to the nation from Sheslow Auditorium.

The Trump campaign rally will be held at the Knapp Center with doors opening at 3 pm for general admission on January 30. Click here to register for a free ticket to the event.

