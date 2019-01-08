Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

President says wall funding needed for 'humanitarian crisis'

Democrat have vowed to block any such spending.

Posted: Jan. 8, 2019 8:25 PM
Updated: Jan. 8, 2019 8:48 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump made a somber televised plea for border wall funding Tuesday night, seeking an edge in his shutdown battle with congressional Democrats as he declared there is "a humanitarian crisis, a crisis of the heart and a crisis of the soul."

Addressing the nation from the Oval Office for the first time, Trump argued for funding on security and humanitarian grounds as he sought to put pressure on newly empowered Democrats amid an extended partial government shutdown.

Trump called on Democrats to return to the White House to meet with him, saying it was "immoral" for "politicians to do nothing." Previous meetings have led to no agreement.

Responding in their own televised remarks, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused Trump of misrepresenting the situation on the border as they urged him to reopen closed government departments and turn loose paychecks for hundreds of thousands of workers.

Schumer said Trump "just used the backdrop of the Oval Office to manufacture a crisis, stoke fear and divert attention from the turmoil in his administration."

Trump, who has long railed against illegal immigration at the border, has recently seized on humanitarian concerns to argue there is a broader crisis that can only be solved with a wall. But critics say the security risks are overblown and the administration is at least partly to blame for the humanitarian situation.

Trump used emotional language, referring to Americans who were killed by people in the country illegally, saying: "I've met with dozens of families whose loved ones were stolen by illegal immigration. I've held the hands of the weeping mothers and embraced the grief-stricken fathers. So sad. So terrible."

The president often highlights such incidents, though studies over several years have found immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than people born in the United States.

Trump has been discussing the idea of declaring a national emergency to allow him to move forward with the wall without getting congressional approval for the $5.7 billion he's requested. But he did not mention that Tuesday night.

With his use of a formal White House speech instead of his favored Twitter blasts, Trump embraced the ceremonial trappings of his office as he tries to exit a political quagmire of his own making. For weeks he has dug in on a signature campaign promise to his base voters, the pledge to build an impregnable "beautiful" wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The partial government shutdown reached its 18th day, making the closure the second-longest in history. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are going without pay, and government disruptions are hitting home with everyday Americans.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 1°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: -6°
Scattered flurries and strong winds will push us into Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Start of Minnesota Legislative Session

Image

Windy conditions make for precarious driving

Image

Gun Control Issue in MN

Image

Tuesday Evening StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Golden Apple Award Winner: Mr. Soller

Image

Building demolished to make room for new LEC

Image

Limb Lab gains national attention

Image

Man arrested in what deputies are calling a 'crime spree' in north Iowa

Image

Your Tuesday KIMT StormTeam3 Weather Forecast

Image

Future of Rochester's Corn Water Tower is now headed to HPC

Community Events