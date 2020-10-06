President says negotiations over when it comes to a second stimulus

MASON CITY, Iowa - If the President has his way, it sounds like negotiations on a second coronavirus relief plan could be put on hold.

This afternoon, President Trump took to Twitter, asking those negotiating on his behalf to wait until after the election to take up the issue again.

The President says the energy would be better spent making sure his pick for the Supreme Court gets confirmed.

Political analyst Rayce Hardy says lawmakers could pass a stimulus package, even without Presidential support.

"Congress, if they truly believe what they said, they would pass a second round, present it to the president. If he vetoes it, they can override his veto and they get the money out to people," said Hardy.

Hardy also believes stalling the stimulus talks could be a negotiating tactic by the President.