Clear

President says DACA fight over illegal immigrants will continue

Says Supreme Court 'punted' on the issue.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 9:30 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 9:35 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he will renew his administration's effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after the Supreme Court blocked the first try.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, “The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted” much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”

The high court on Thursday ruled that Trump improperly ended the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2017. Chief Justice John Roberts joined the four liberal justices in the 5-4 majority, while the conservative justices called DACA illegal.

Trump could still take away the ability for hundreds of thousands of them to live and work legally in the United States. With no legislative answer in sight, that means the uncertainty of the last eight years isn't over for many who know of nowhere else as home.

Activists are vowing to keep fighting for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children. They face a White House that's prioritized immigration restrictions and a divided Congress that's unlikely to pass legislation giving them a path to citizenship anytime soon.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, said Friday that the administration was starting over. “We’re going to move as quickly as we can to put options in front of the president," but those are executive branch options, he told “Fox & Friends.”

“That still leaves open the appropriate solution which the Supreme Court mentioned and that is that Congress step up to the plate,” he said.

Cuccinelli said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., made some positive comments in that direction on on Thursday so the administration thinks it's possible for a constructive conversation with Congress.

Trump slammed the court ruling, tweeting: “These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives," apparently also referring to a ruling this week that said it’s illegal to fire people because they’re gay or transgender.

But experts say there isn't enough time to knock down the 8-year-old program before the November election and doubt the government would try because DACA is popular with voters.

The court decision elicited surprise, joy and then apprehension from immigrants and advocates who know it's only a temporary solution.

“This is a huge victory for us,” Diana Rodriguez, a 22-year-old DACA recipient, said through tears.

Rodriguez, who works with the New York Immigration Coalition, said she hasn’t been to Mexico since she was brought to the U.S. at age 2. The ruling means young immigrants can keep working, providing for their families and making “a difference in this country," she said.

But the work isn’t over, Rodriguez said: “We can’t stop right now, we have to continue fighting.”

Congressional Democrats, meanwhile, appeared satisfied to let the court’s decision stand as the law of the land for now.

While Republicans protested that now, if ever, was the time for Congress to clarify the immigration system, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear that Democrats were done with their legislation before the summer break and had little interest in meeting GOP demands to fund Trump’s long-promised border wall as part of any comprehensive immigration overhaul.

“There isn’t anybody in the immigration community that wants us to trade a wall for immigration,” she said.

Pelosi was reminded that Trump has said he wants immigration reform. “We’ll see,” she said, noting how few days remain on the legislative calendar. “I don’t know what the president meant — maybe he doesn’t either.”

Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden said that if elected, he would send lawmakers proposed legislation on his first day in office to make DACA protections permanent.

The program grew out of an impasse over a comprehensive immigration bill between Congress and the Obama administration in 2012. Under intense pressure from young activists, President Barack Obama decided to formally protect people from deportation and allow them to work legally in the U.S.

Immigrants who are part of DACA will keep those protections, but there are tens of thousands of others who could have enrolled if Trump didn't halt the program three years ago.

The Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank, estimates that about 66,000 young immigrants meet the age requirement to join the program — 15 — but haven't been able to do so because the government has only been renewing two-year permits for those already enrolled.

The Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights has filed a DACA application for a person who's not part of the program already, legal services director Luis Perez said, though U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services hasn't signaled whether it will accept any.

“The circuit courts have already told USCIS you must accept renewals. Now that there’s been a Supreme Court decision, really the instructions are gonna be you need to bring back the program in full effect,” Perez said.

It's unlikely the Trump administration will take new applications without being forced by the courts.

USCIS deputy director for policy Joseph Edlow said in a statement that the court’s opinion “has no basis in law and merely delays the president’s lawful ability to end the illegal Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals amnesty program.”

A spokesperson said the agency was reviewing the decision and had no further comment.

And so the ups and downs continue, many coming from Trump himself. During the 2016 campaign, he vowed to repeal DACA. After his election, he softened his stance, saying at one point that DACA recipients had nothing to worry about. But under pressure from hard-liners, he announced in 2017 that he was ending the program.

Reyna Montoya, a DACA recipient from the Phoenix area who leads an immigrant rights advocacy organization, said she and others will keep pushing Congress to take up legislation addressing young immigrants.

“At this moment, the Senate needs to act, needs to come up with a proposal that will give us a path to citizenship,” Montoya said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 31296

Reported Deaths: 1357
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin10415727
Ramsey4079199
Stearns211119
Anoka178691
Dakota177675
Nobles16206
Washington82637
Olmsted81012
Mower7332
Rice7013
Kandiyohi5521
Scott5464
Clay51237
Wright3902
Todd3792
Carver2782
Sherburne2723
Freeborn2350
Lyon2292
Benton1953
Steele1790
Blue Earth1692
Martin1475
St. Louis12714
Cottonwood1150
Watonwan1080
Goodhue977
Pine960
Nicollet9511
Crow Wing9110
Winona8915
Otter Tail831
Carlton810
Chisago811
Polk672
Dodge610
Itasca5912
Unassigned5932
Chippewa581
McLeod560
Morrison541
Le Sueur531
Douglas510
Pennington510
Isanti500
Meeker501
Becker490
Jackson480
Murray430
Waseca340
Faribault300
Mille Lacs281
Sibley262
Rock250
Wabasha240
Beltrami230
Brown202
Fillmore201
Swift201
Norman180
Wilkin153
Big Stone140
Pipestone140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Redwood120
Renville120
Cass112
Pope100
Wadena100
Yellow Medicine100
Koochiching90
Houston70
Clearwater60
Grant60
Lincoln60
Mahnomen61
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Traverse50
Lake40
Red Lake40
Lac qui Parle30
Cook10
Kittson10
Stevens10

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 24392

Reported Deaths: 674
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5244164
Woodbury302641
Black Hawk184356
Buena Vista162010
Dallas103828
Linn103680
Marshall94418
Wapello67826
Johnson6688
Crawford6282
Muscatine57543
Pottawattamie53211
Tama42929
Scott41310
Dubuque39322
Sioux3620
Louisa35413
Story3013
Wright2920
Jasper28617
Washington2099
Plymouth2054
Warren2001
Dickinson1681
Hamilton1300
Allamakee1214
Mahaska10815
Webster1031
Boone1011
Poweshiek958
Clarke891
Clay850
Bremer756
Henry753
Taylor740
Clinton701
Des Moines662
Cherokee620
Guthrie603
Carroll571
Shelby560
Cedar541
Monona520
Franklin510
Osceola490
Benton481
Cerro Gordo481
Monroe486
Hardin460
Jefferson460
Emmet450
Jones410
Marion410
Harrison400
Lee401
Sac400
Buchanan351
Clayton353
Iowa350
Davis341
Humboldt341
Madison342
Lyon320
Pocahontas310
Hancock300
Delaware291
Fayette280
Butler272
Lucas253
Calhoun240
Grundy240
Mills240
Winneshiek240
Greene230
Floyd221
Kossuth200
Ida190
Appanoose173
Page170
Keokuk161
Palo Alto160
Chickasaw150
Audubon141
Cass140
Jackson140
Winnebago130
Adair120
Howard120
Union110
Van Buren110
Montgomery92
Ringgold90
Adams80
Decatur80
Mitchell80
Unassigned50
Wayne50
Worth50
Fremont40
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Mason City
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 67°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Active weather pattern this weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sean's 6am Weather 6/19

Image

Educating yourself on Juneteenth

Image

Minnesota National Guard Virtual Deployment Ceremony

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/18

Image

RST experiencing a decline in passengers

Image

Unemployment claims are higher than expected, by 200,000

Image

Systemic Racism in the criminal justice system

Image

Virtual Military sendoff

Image

Chris' Afternoon Forecast 6/18

Image

A look at the free testing site in Mower County.

Community Events